Wall Street Set To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Trade Court's blocking of President Donald Trump's Liberation Day import tariffs and ruling that President did not have "unbounded authority" to tax imports from nearly every country. Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are gaining mostly up.

Early trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street open moderately higher.

As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 97.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 45.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 263.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished lower on Wednesday. The Dow declined 244.95 points or 0.6 percent to 42,098.70, the Nasdaq fell 98.23 points or 0.5 percent to 19,100.94 and the S&P 500 slid 32.99 points or 0.6 percent to 5,888.55.

On the economic front, the Gross Domestic Product or GDP for the first quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.3 percent, while it was down 0.3 percent in the prior quarter.

The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 230K, while the initial claims in the prior week was 227K.

The Corporate Profits for the first quarter is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. In the prior quarter, the Corporate Profits were up 12.1 percent.

The Pending Home Sales Index for April will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 1.1 percent, while it was up 6.1 percent in the previous month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week is expected at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was at 120 bcf. EIA's Petroleum Status report is scheduled at 12.00 pm. In the prior week, crude oil inventories were up 1.3 million barrels and gasoline inventories were up 0.8 barrels.

Seven-year Treasury Note auctions will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be issued at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the Level was at $6.689 trillion.

Fed Governor Adriana Kugler will give opening remarks before virtual 5th Annual Federal Reserve Board Macro-Finance Workshop at 2.00 pm ET.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will participate in fireside chat before the Oakland Rotary Club at 4.00 pm ET.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan will give opening remarks and participates in moderated conversation before the Greater Waco Member Appreciation event at 8.25 pm ET.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee participates in a moderated question-and-answer session before the 2025 Mackinac Policy Conference hosted by the Detroit Regional Chamber at 10.40 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.70 percent to 3,363.45. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 1.35 percent to close at 23,573.38.

Japanese markets finished higher. The Nikkei average jumped 1.88 percent to 38,432.98. The broader Topix index settled 1.53 percent higher at 2,812.02.

Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up by 0.15 percent to 8,409.80. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.15 percent higher at 8,637.80.

