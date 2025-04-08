Wall Street Set To New Highs At Open

(RTTNews) - Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might surge at open on Tuesday. Investors might continue to react to the tariff related developments.

As of 8.20 am ET, the Dow futures were up 1051.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 125.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 417.75 points.

The U.S. major averages closing mixed on Monday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq inched up 15.48 points or 0.1 percent to 15,603.26. The S&P 500 dipped 11.83 points or 0.2 percent to 5,062.25 and the Dow slid 349.26 points or 0.9 percent to 37,965.60.

On the economic front, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly participates in"The Economic Outlook and Work of the Federal Reserve" conversation hosted by the Brigham Young University Marriott School of Business at 2.00 pm ET.

Three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Eight-week Treasury bill announcement is scheduled at 11.00 am ET.

Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 1.58 percent to 3,145.55. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.51 percent to 20,127.68.

Japanese markets logged strong gains. The Nikkei average surged 6.03 percent to 33,012.58 while the broader Topix index settled 6.26 percent higher at 2,432.02.

Australian markets finished higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rallied 2.27 percent to 7,510.

