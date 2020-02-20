Wall Street Set for Softer Start as Coronavirus Fears Reboot and Goldman Sachs Warns of Complacency

Fresh records looked like a tall order for Wall Street on Thursday, as coronavirus worries resurfaced with a death in South Korea and two more from a Japan-moored cruise ship.

Wall Street is braced for a bumpy session, with modest losses for stock futures perking up as investors face more coronavirus headlines a day after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished at all-time highs.

Gains for Wall Street stocks look set to pause on Thursday amid a resurgence of concerns about the coronavirus disease spreading outside of China, with Japan reporting two deaths from a quarantined cruise ship and South Korea’s first casualty.

A day after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite logged record closes, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures and those of other major indexes are down about 0.2%. That follows some losses in Europe, whereas in Asia, China stocks rose after an expected interest rate cut.

Investors will get economic updates via weekly jobless claims and the Philadelphia Federal manufacturing index, followed by leading economic indicators. But the main focus is falling on a handful of coronavirus deaths outside of China and concerns of some market complacency cropping up from banks like Goldman Sachs.

“In the nearer term...we believe the greater risk is that the impact of the coronavirus on earnings may well be underestimated in current stock prices, suggesting that the risks of a correction are high,” chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer told clients in a note.

The virus history books — SARS in 2003 — reveal that setbacks for markets are often temporary. But China’s economy is “six times bigger now than it was then,” with Chinese tourism a 0.4% chunk of global GDP and missed work days in China equal to an two-month unplanned break for the entire U.S., he notes.

Apple is just one example of the earnings risk, and it’s been driving better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings results.

“During the fourth quarter, the five largest stocks in the S&P 500 (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Google) posted an average earnings surprise of +20%, compared with just 4% for the average S&P 500 company. Any weakness to these and other companies would likely push earnings estimates lower,” cautions Oppenheimer. Read more here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.