Wall Street Set for Post-Holiday Economic Data Deluge

November 22, 2023 — 03:52 pm EST

Traders will return from the Thanksgiving break to a week packed full of economic indicators, including the Federal Reserve's Beige Book, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, and manufacturing data. Plenty of Fed officials will offer remarks as well. 

Notable quarterly earnings reports next week will come from CrowdStrike (CRWD), Bilibili (BILI), Dollar Tree (DLTR), Foot Locker (FL), Kroger (KR), Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF), PDD Holdings (PDD), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), and Workday (WDAY).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, Nov. 27 brings new home sales data.

The S&P Case-Shiller home price index, consumer confidence data, as well as remarks from Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee are expected on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

A gross domestic product (GDP) revision is set for Wednesday, Nov. 29, alongside advanced U.S. trade balance in goods, retail, and wholesale inventories. Plus, Fed President Loretta Mester will offer commentary before the Beige Book's release.

Jobless data will open the floodgates economic data on Thursday, Nov. 30, to be followed by personal income and spending data, the PCE and core PCE indexes, pending home sales, and the Chicago Business Barometer. Plus, New York Fed President John Williams will speak.

Manufacturing data out of the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) is due out Friday, Dec. 1, in addition to construction spending and auto sales. Fed President Goolsbee will close out the week with more remarks.

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
