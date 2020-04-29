Wall Street Set For Positive Open

(RTTNews) - The FOMC meeting and Fed announcement are the main highlights on Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on the health of the economy and the latest policy might influence the sentiments. The January to March reading of gross domestic product is closely watched by the market.

Facebook, Microsoft, Tesla, Qualcomm, and eBay are major corporate to report after the bell today.

Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher. The coronavirus pandemic is yet to show signs of tapering. The second quarter might be the worst affected by the pandemic.

The recovery of oil prices would be a concern for investors.

As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were up164.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 19.25points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 76.00 points.

The U.S. major averages all finished Tuesday in negative territory. The Nasdaq plunged 122.43 points or 1.4 percent to 8,607.73, the Dow edged down 32.23 points or 0.1 percent to 24,101.55 and the S&P 500 fell 15.09 points or 0.5 percent to 2,863.39.

On the economic front, GDP for the first quarter will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 3.7 percent, while it grew 2.1 percent in the prior quarter.

The National Association of Realtors' Pending Home Sales Index for March will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 10.0 percent. In the prior month, the Pending Home Sales Index was up 2.4 percent.

State Street Investor Confidence Index for April will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the index was at 74.5. The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status report for the fourth week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were up 15.0 million barrels, and gasoline inventories were up 1.0 million barrels. Survey of Business Uncertainty for April will be released at 11.00 am ET. In the previous month, the Index was at 136.2. The Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC meeting announcement will be at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.125 percent.

The Fed Chair Press Conference is scheduled at 2.30 pm ET. In the corporate sector, Boeing is planning to cut 10 percent or around 16000 of jobs as it recorded loss in the first quarter.

Mastercard reported first-quarter profit of $1.69 billion or $1.68 per share that declined from $1.86 billion or $1.80 per share in the prior year. Adjusted earnings were $1.84 billion or $1.83 per share for the period.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 3.1 percent to $4.01 billion from $3.89 billion last year.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Wednesday. Chinese shares rose as investors cheered solid earnings updates from the country's biggest listed banks. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose by 12.42 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,822.44 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.28 percent at 24,643.59. The Japanese market was closed for the day.

Australian markets advanced on Wednesday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rallied 80.30 points, or 1.51 percent, to 5,393.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 82.60 points, or 1.53 percent, at 5,463.80.

European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is losing 7.92 points or 0.17 percent. DAX of Germany is gaining 37.48 points or 0.34 percent. FTSE 100 of England is adding 56.38 points or 0.94 percent. Swiss Market Index is sliding 77.05 points or 0.77 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 3.91 percent.

