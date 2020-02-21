Wall Street Set For More Losses As Coronavirus Worries Simmer

Another day of losses is building for Wall Street as China coronavirus cases ease up, but the world looks at an outbreak in Korea.

U.S. stock futures are falling Friday as worrying coronavirus headlines keep trickling in and investors appear unwilling to hold riskier assets like equities going into the weekend.

Wall Street stocks were set for a weaker open on Friday, as investors continued to face a wall of worries about the coronavirus outbreak’s spread beyond China’s borders.

South Korean health officials declared an emergency in one major city as a cluster of fresh cases was announced.

On the heels of Thursday’s weak finish, Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures dropped 0.3% each, while Nasdaq-100 futures fell 0.4%. That is as jittery investors continued to drive up gold prices and down 10-year Treasury note yields.

“Perhaps the reality of the situation is starting to hit home for investors or maybe, and probably more likely, they’re using the slew of warnings to take some profit and risk off the table,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA Europe.

“As we’ve seen before though, this is a dip-buying environment so it’s probably only a matter of time until investors pile back in on the “discount goods,” he added.

Investors will get flash Markit manufacturing and services PMIs for February after the market opens, followed by existing home sales. A crop of Federal Reserve speakers will make appearances at the Chicago Booth School conference in New York.

Deere & Co. shares are up in premarket after the tractor maker topped forecasts for the fourth quarter and stuck to its full-year view.

Helicopter investing much? William Hobbs, chief investment officer at Barclays Wealth & Investments at Barclays Wealth Management, is finding lots of overly anxious investors these days.

“The most common narrative in markets is what to do when the next recession comes along — own Treasurys, own gold, own quality to such an extent that my concern would almost be that if the next recession is of a more normal variety, such as a stock retracement of 10% to 15% and moderate declines in unemployment, you’ll find that you have overprotected yourself and the underperformance could actually be in the areas which you thought were giving you safety,” Hobbs told MarketWatch.

The truth is, investors can’t reliably predict recessions, and shouldn’t be obsessing about it, he said. “What we can say is some of the previous causes of some of the nastiest recessions in history are so far substantially absent” and Barclays thinks the economic cycle can carry on for a little while longer. Read more here.

