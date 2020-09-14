Wall Street set for higher open on M&A activity, vaccine hopes

By Medha Singh and Devik Jain

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Futures pointed to a higher open for Wall Street on Monday on signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine and a flurry of multi-billion dollar deals, including reports of Oracle winning the battle for the U.S. arm of TikTok.

Shares of Oracle ORCL.N surged 6% to near record highs in premarket trading, leading gains among the S&P 500 constituents after sources said the cloud services firm was entering a deal with TikTok-owner ByteDance structured as a partnership to navigate geopolitical tensions.

A Microsoft Corp MSFT.O-led consortium that included Walmart Inc WMT.N was also in talks for TikTok's U.S. business. Their shares fell marginally.

Nvidia Corp NVDA.O jumped 5.8% on plans to buy UK-based chip designer Arm from Japan's SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T for as much as $40 billion, in a deal set to reshape the global semiconductor landscape.

"Wall Street always rewards growth," said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh.

"That's why these deals are exciting, because if you put two companies together, by definition, you're going to have inorganic growth, but you're going to see growth."

The S&P 500 is coming off of two straight weeks of losses, its first such pace of declines since the coronavirus-led crash in March, as investors sold heavyweight technology shares that had powered the benchmark index to record highs in five-months.

On Monday, Amazon.com rose about 2% after the online shopping giant said it is hiring 100,000 more workers in its latest job spree for the United States this year - to keep pace with e-commerce demand that jumped during the pandemic.

Apple Inc AAPL.O, Facebook.com FB.O and Google-parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O rose between 1% and 1.4%.

At 8:18 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 238 points, or 0.86%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 38 points, or 1.14% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 143 points, or 1.29%.

Global equities also got a lift on Monday after drugmaker AstraZeneca AZN.L resumed its British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development. MKTS/GLOB

Pfizer Inc PFE.N gained 2.1% after the drugmaker and German biotech firm BioNTech SE 22UAy.F proposed expansion of their Phase 3 pivotal COVID-19 vaccine trial to about 44,000 participants.

Later this week investors will focus on the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting before the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential elections.

Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O slipped 1.4% as it said will acquire biotech company Immunomedics Inc IMMU.O for $21 billion, a move that will strengthen its cancer portfolio by gaining access to a promising drug.

Shares of Immunomedics more than doubled in value.

