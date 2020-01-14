Wall Street Set For a Cautious Start as Banks Kick Off Earnings Season

Stock futures point to a steady start for Wall Street, but that’s as a bunch of big bank earnings begin to roll in.

U.S. stock futures are steady as investors brace for the fourth-quarter earnings season to get under way, which is starting with some big bank names on Tuesday.

Ready or not, here comes earnings season. Investors seem to be on the fence as JPMorgan Chase kicks things off with its fourth-quarter results, with Wells Fargo and Citigroup to come.

On the heels of Monday’s record session for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite , stock futures are just about flat. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are also steady. Futures came under pressure in early European trading hours, but have pulled back from those losses.

Investors have been optimistic ahead of the signing of a “phase one” trade deal this week, and after the U.S. said China is no longer a “currency manipulator.”

Earnings were in the spotlight as JPMorgan’s profit and revenue beat expectations, and shares are up in premarket trading.

“The bar has been successfully and reliably lowered heading into the season and expectations are for a fourth consecutive quarter of negative earnings growth,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at foreign exchange company OANDA Europe, in a note to clients.

Our call of the day, from Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at wealth manager Janney Montgomery Scott, says a lot needs to fall into place for equities this year. And one thing investors don’t want is an overexcited stampede into this market.

“If again we experience a FOMO (fear-of-missing-out) environment in which the [S&P] market rockets up to 3,500 and we’re at 20 times forward earnings and that global recovery story doesn’t develop and the dollar strengthens as a consequence of it,” then that will hurt the earnings picture and leave stocks vulnerable, he told MarketWatch in an interview. Read more here.

