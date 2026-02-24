Wall Street Set For Cautious Open As Investors Weigh Tariffs

(RTTNews) - Initial trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately positive on Monday. Investors are closely monitoring geo-political developments as Trump reiterated his preference for a deal with Iran.

In the Asian trading session, gold prices retreated from a three-week high as the U.S. dollar index strengthened. Oil prices edged up on supply concerns.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 74.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 0.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 48.00 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Monday firmly negative. The Dow slumped 821.91 points or 1.7 percent to 48,804.06, the Nasdaq slid 258.80 points or 1.1 percent to 22,627.27 and the S&P 500 declined 71.76 points or 1.0 percent to 6,837.75.

On the economic front, the Case-Shiller Home Price Index for December will be published at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.5 percent in the prior month.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index or HPI for December is scheduled at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.6 percent in the prior month.

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence for February will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 88.0, while it was up 84.5 in January.

The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for December will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Index was minus 6.

Two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Money Supply for January is expected at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the M2 level was $22,410.00 billion.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee will speak in moderated question-and-answer session before the 42nd National Association for Business Economics Economic Policy Conference, 'The Great Realignment: Navigating AI, Demographic, and Geo-Economic Change' at 8.00 am ET.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will participates in conversation on monetary policy, the economic outlook and personal reflections before event hosted by Marketplace at 9.00 am ET.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins will give opening remarks before the 'Technology-Enabled Disruption: Shaping the Future of Finance and Payments' conference at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston at 9.00 am ET.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller will speak on technology before the 'Technology-Enabled Disruption: Shaping the Future of Finance and Payments' conference at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston 9.15 am ET.

Fed Governor Lisa Cook will speak on 'Artificial Intelligence and Productivity' before the National Association for Business Economics 42nd Annal Economic Policy Conference, The Great Realignment: Navigating AI, Demographic, and Geo-Economic Change at 9.30 am ET.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin and Fed Bank of Boston President Susan Collins participate in panel discussion before the"Technology-Enabled Disruption: Shaping the Future of Finance and Payments" conference at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston at 9.00 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.87 percent to 4,117.41. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slumped 1.71 percent to 26,619.10.

Japanese markets advanced as traders returned from a holiday. The Nikkei average surged 0.87 percent to 57,321.09.

Australian markets ended a choppy session marginally lower.

