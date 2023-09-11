Wall Street Sentiment High Ahead of Inflation Data

A surge in Walt Disney (DIS) shares assisted the Dow in logging its third-straight win, kicking off a week jam packed with inflation data. The Nasdaq scored a triple-digit win as investors circled back to tech stocks amid the sector's weakness, while the S&P 500 snagged a more modest gain.
5 Things to Know Today
- Cryptocurrency is having a rough time, and Bitcoin (BTC) is suffering particularly badly, ahead of inflation data and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) legal battle with Ripple. (CNBC)
- As many as 2,000 people are feared to have died in Libya after Mediterranean storm Daniel ripped through the area. (MarketWatch)
- Pharma stock lands best day ever.
- J.M. Smucker agrees to buy Hostess Brands.
- Post-options expiration swoon ahead?
There were no notable earnings reports today.
Crude Prices Dip After Big Weekly Win
Oil prices pulled back following a more than 2% weekly gain. Crude for October delivery shed 22 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $87.29 per barrel for the day.
Gold prices, meanwhile, logged their second consecutive win with support from the weakening greenback. December-dated gold added $4.50, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,947.20 an ounce for the day.
