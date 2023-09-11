Wall Street Sentiment High Ahead of Inflation Data

A surge in Walt Disney (DIS) shares assisted the Dow in logging its third-straight win, kicking off a week jam packed with inflation data. The Nasdaq scored a triple-digit win as investors circled back to tech stocks amid the sector's weakness, while the S&P 500 snagged a more modest gain.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Retail stocks to target this month .

. How call traders lucked out with this EV equity.

lucked out with this EV equity. Plus, behind CRNX's surge; big M&A news; and a warning for options traders.

5 Things to Know Today

Cryptocurrency is having a rough time, and Bitcoin (BTC) is suffering particularly badly, ahead of inflation data and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) legal battle with Ripple. (CNBC) As many as 2,000 people are feared to have died in Libya after Mediterranean storm Daniel ripped through the area. (MarketWatch) Pharma stock lands best day ever. J.M. Smucker agrees to buy Hostess Brands. Post-options expiration swoon ahead?

There were no notable earnings reports today.

Crude Prices Dip After Big Weekly Win

Oil prices pulled back following a more than 2% weekly gain. Crude for October delivery shed 22 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $87.29 per barrel for the day.

Gold prices, meanwhile, logged their second consecutive win with support from the weakening greenback. December-dated gold added $4.50, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,947.20 an ounce for the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.