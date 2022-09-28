Wall Street sends regulators a poop emoji

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) -What’s the best response to an inconvenient, impractical rule? For Wall Street brokerages, one answer is simply to flout it. Eleven of the biggest names in finance just paid $1.8 billion to the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission over employees’ unapproved use of platforms like WhatsApp. It manages to be both trivial and disturbing.

Brokers like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have a duty to preserve communications that touch on business matters, so that records are available to regulators in the event of future probes. This gets harder when employees are in the habit of using encrypted or otherwise hard-to-archive messaging services on their smartphones, which they do in part because they work in an industry that rewards speed. Add the complexity of working from home during a pandemic when electronic communications were paramount, and it’s perhaps no surprise that the rule got too hard to follow rigidly.

Yet a rule is still a rule. The 11 firms, which also include Barclays, Credit Suisse and UBS, each had a policy that prohibited the use of unapproved channels for business communication. At many of the firms, even managers whose job it was to enforce those rules were copiously breaking them. And it’s not like the problem was under the radar. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority warned back in 2019 that companies were struggling to keep on top of digital communications by their staff.

The firms have all admitted guilt, which is a win for the watchdogs. Even so, the shame is spread pretty thinly. Bank of America’s $225 million fine is under 4% of its earnings last quarter. JPMorgan already took its unapproved-messaging slap in December, and is now deploying security-enhancing smartphone software on work phones. The SEC cut the banks some regulatory slack for “participating” in its probe, though it could toughen up its punishments if they don’t stick to the terms it has imposed.

The regulators at least didn’t say they’d uncovered anything illegal, though disappearing-message apps and encryption make evidence easy to hide. But it’s still troubling to find widespread, frequent examples of bank employees, many with “global firm-wide leadership” roles, routinely doing something their companies forbid. It's not the wrongdoing itself – it’s the shrug-emoji-like message it sends.

CONTEXT NEWS

Regulators fined 11 financial institutions $1.8 billion for failing to keep records of employee communications sent “off-channel” through platforms such as WhatsApp.

The probe by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission involved divisions of Bank of America, Barclays, Cantor Fitzgerald, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and UBS.

Communications reviewed by regulators showed that employees discussed matters including deals, clients, meetings and market conditions, despite company policies prohibiting the use of personal email or chat services for business purposes.

At several of the firms, the SEC noted that the supervisors responsible for implementing the relevant policies were themselves using personal devices and apps to discuss their work.

The SEC fined the firms $1.1 billion, while the CFTC fined the same companies around $710 million.

