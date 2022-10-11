Wall Street Sees Red; Russia Intensifies Attack On Ukraine

(RTTNews) - Russia is reportedly intensifying attacks on Ukraine for the second day, with special targets on energy facilities in the western region. G7 Countries will have a virtual meeting to discuss the Russian attacks.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading in negative zones.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were down 99.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 17.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 62.25 points.

The U.S. major averages all ended in negative territory on Monday. The Dow ended with a loss of 93.91 points or 0.32 percent at 29,202.88. The S&P 500 settled at 3,612.39, losing 27.27 points or 0.75 percent, while the Nasdaq ended with a loss of 110.30 points or 1.04 percent at 10,542.10, the lowest close in over 2 years.

On the economic front, the three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET. Six-month Treasury bills auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.19 percent to 2,979.79.

The Taiwan Weighted Index plummeted 4.4 percent to a near two-year low, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 2.23 percent to 16,832.36.

Japanese shares finished lower. The Nikkei average fell 2.64 percent to 26,401.25 as traders returned from a three-day holiday weekend. The broader Topix index ended 1.86 percent lower at 1,871.24, marking its worst day since Sept. 26.

Australian markets fell. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.34 percent to 6,645 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.40 percent lower at 6,844.30.

European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 28.50 points or 0.49 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 99.33 points or 0.81 percent. FTSE 100 of England is tumbling 64.65 points or 0.93 percent. The Swiss Market Index is losing 67.10 points or 0.65 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.64 percent.

