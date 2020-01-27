Wall Street Sees Red At Open

(RTTNews) - New Home Sales, Dallas Manufacturing Survey are the important announcements from the economic sector. Investors are concerned about the spread of Corona virus in Asian countries, especially China.

Asian shares finished broadly lower, while European shares are trading down.

Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open significantly lower.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were falling 400.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 43.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 151.75 points.

The U.S. major averages closed lower on Friday. The Dow fell 170.36 points or 0.6 percent to 28,989.73, the Nasdaq slid 87.57 points or 0.9 percent to 9,314.91 and the S&P 500 slumped 30.07 points or 0.9 percent to 3,295.47.

On the economic front, the Commerce and Housing & Urban Development Department's New Home Sales for December will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 728K, higher than 719K reported in the prior month.

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Manufacturing Survey report for January that tracks factory activity in Texas will announced at 10.30 am ET. In the previous month, the production index was 3.6. The consensus for general activity index is a negative 3.1.

Two year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.30 am ET, while Five-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks fell on Monday. Trading volumes were thin as several regional markets in China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan were also closed for public holidays.

Japanese shares tumbled. The Nikkei average fell 483.67 points, or 2.03 percent, to 23,343.51, while the broader Topix index closed 1.61 percent, lower at 1,702.57.

The Australian markets were closed due to the public holiday.

European shares are trading in the red. The CAC 40 Index of France is losing 126.15 points or 2.09 percent. The German DAX is down 294.34 points or 2.18 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 155.08 points or 2.05 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 156.07 points or 2.06 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is lowering 2.05 percent.

