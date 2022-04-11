Wall Street Sees Red At Open

(RTTNews) - On a very lean day of economic announcements, investors might be focusing on the Ukraine war situation and the political developments in France and South Asian countries. Russia is reportedly gearing up for its next attack in easter Ukraine.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer is planning to meet Russian President Putin in Moscow. Meanwhile, the U.K. has warned that Russia might use phosphorous munitions in Mariupol. In France, President Emmanuel Macron will fight against Marine Le Pen for a second time. Macron has won the first round of the election with 27.6 percent of the total votes, while Marine Le Pen got 23.41 percent. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Asian shares finished broadly lower, while European shares are trading mostly down. As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 57.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were losing 21.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 131.25 points.

The major U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday. The Dow rose 137.55 points or 0.4 percent to 34,721.12, but the Nasdaq tumbled 186.30 points or 1.3 percent to 13,711.00 and the S&P 500 fell 11.93 points or 0.3 percent to 4,488.28.

On the economic front, a three-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET. Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will give brief remarks to kick off a Fed Listens event at 9.30 am ET.

New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will moderate a discussion organized by the Economic Club of New York at 12.00 pm ET.

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will participate in A Conversation on the Economy and Monetary Policy hosted by the Detroit Economic Club at 12.40 pm ET.

Asian stocks finished lower on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index slumped 2.61 percent to close at 3,167.13. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 3.03 percent to 21,208.30.

Japanese stocks fell notably, with the Nikkei average ending 0.61 percent lower at 26,821.52.

Australian markets ended on a flat note. ASX All Ordinaries were up 1.20 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 7773.20.

European shares are trading mostly up. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 64.23 points or 0.98 percent. The German DAX is losing 27.38 points or 0.20 percent, and the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 22.20 points or 0.30 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is gaining 23.89 points or 0.19 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.22 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.