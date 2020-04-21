Wall Street Sees Red

(RTTNews) - The major focus of investors is on the Coronavirus pandemic as the U.S. is in an indefinite fight against the 'invisible enemy.' The decline in oil prices is another matter of worry.

Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading down. Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in negative territory.

Looking ahead, a report of existing home sales is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, although traders may pay closer attention to the latest news on the coronavirus front.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were down548.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 50.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were tumbling 80.50 points. The major U.S. stocks fell on Monday. The Dow plunged 592.05 points or 2.4 percent to 23,650.44, the Nasdaq slumped 89.41 points or 1 percent to 8,560.73 and the S&P 500 tumbled 51.40 points or 1.8 percent to 2,823.16.

On the economic front, the Redbook data for the week will be issued at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store Sales were down 2.0 percent. National Association of Realtors' Existing Home Sales for March will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 5.335 million, down from 5.770 million in the prior month.

The 52-week Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

In the corporate sector, Coca-Cola Co. reported 65 percent surge in profit for the first-quarter from the previous year. But, quarterly net revenues declined 1 percent. Both adjusted earnings per and quarterly revenues topped analysts' expectations. The beverage company's global volumes declined about 25% since the beginning of April. Net income attributable to shareowners of the company for the first-quarter was $2.78 billion or $0.64 per share from $1.68 billion or $0.39 per share in the prior year. Comparable net income for the first-quarter was $2.21 billion or $0.51 per share, compared to $2.05 billion or $0.48 per share in the previous year.

Net revenues for the first-quarter declined 1 percent to $8.60 billion from $8.69 billion in the prior year.

Asian stocks tumbled on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended down 0.9 percent at 2,827.01, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 2.2 percent to close at 23,793.55.

Japanese shares lost ground, as heightened geopolitical worries and the dramatic events in the oil markets weighed on investors' risk appetite. The Nikkei average fell 388.34 points, or 1.97 percent, to 19,280.78, while the broader Topix index closed 1.15 percent lower at 1,415.89.

Australian markets fell.The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell by 131.70 points, or 2.46 percent, to 5,221.30, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 136.10 points, or 2.51 percent, at 5,278.60.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is losing 117.16 points or 2.59 percent. DAX of Germany is down 364.45 points or 3.39 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 137.57 points or 2.37 percent. Swiss Market Index is sliding 133.14 points or 2.30 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 3.07 percent.

