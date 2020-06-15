Wall Street Seen Opening On Weak Note On Virus Fears, Growth Concerns

(RTTNews) - Weak futures amid rising fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections, and disappointing industrial production and retail sales data from China point to a gap down opening for stocks on Wall Street Monday morning.

According to reports, coronavirus cases have risen in several states amid easing of social distancing measures. China has also reported new cases over the weekend.

The economic calendar is very thin today with only a report on treasury international capital flows for the month of April due later in the day.

On Tuesday, data on industrial production and retail sales, both for the month of May, are due.

The Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is slated to give his testimony before the Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stocks ended firmly in positive territory after a volatile session Friday, due largely to bargain hunting after taking a severe hammering a session earlier. Among the major averages, the Dow spiked 1.9 percent, the Nasdaq jumped 1 percent and the S&P 500 surged up 1.3%.

Despite Friday's strong gains, The Dow and the S&P 500 plunged by 5.6% and 4.8%, respectively, last week. The Nasdaq slumped by 2.3%.

Asian stocks tumbled on Monday after Beijing reported a spate of new Covid-19 cases in a major wholesale food market, raising worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections. Weaker than expected industrial production data from China also hurt sentiment.

European stocks are currently in negative territory despite recovering substantial part of ground they had lost earlier in the session. But worries about global growth due to weak data from China and fears of a second-wave of coronavirus infections continue to weigh on the markets.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July are down $0.85 or 2.31 percent at $35.41 a barrel.

