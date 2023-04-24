Wall Street Seen Opening On Subdued Note

(RTTNews) - Slightly lower index futures point to a subdued start for U.S. stocks Monday morning.

The Dow futures are down 0.11 percent, while S&P futures and the Nasdaq futures are lower by 0.08 percent and 0.04 percent, respectively.

Technology stocks will be in focus as sector majors Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta Platforms are scheduled to report their earnings during the course of this week.

The Coca-Cola Company today reported stronger than expected first quarter earnings. The company's bottom line came in at $3.11 billion, or $0.72 per share in the first quarter, compared with $2.78 billion, or $0.64 per share in the first quarter of 2022.

U.S. stocks showed a lack of direction on Friday as traders were reluctant to make significant moves as they looked for additional clarity about the outlook for the market following recent volatility.

The major averages eventually ended the session slightly higher. The Dow crept up 22.34 points or 0.1 percent to 33,808.96, the Nasdaq edged up 12.90 points or 0.1 percent to 12,072.46 and the S&P 500 inched up 3.73 points or 0.1 percent to 4,133.52.

In overseas trading, Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday as focus shifted to central bank meetings and U.S. corporate earnings.

European stocks pared early losses and are currently flat in cautious trade as investors await earnings from big U.S. tech companies, and a reading on U.S. first-quarter GDP.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.11 at $77.76 a barrel. Gold futures are gaining $5.00 at $1,995.50 an ounce.

