Wall Street Seen Opening On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Higher U.S. index futures point to a positive start for stocks on Wall Street Friday morning.

Continued optimism about a phase one U.S.-China trade deal, and recent strong economic data are likely to help keep the major indices around historic highs.

However, with no major catalysts to warrant any big buying, the market may see some profit taking at higher levels.

The Energy Information Administration's weekly crude inventory data is due out at 10:30 AM ET. The Baker Hughes will come out with its oil rig count in the afternoon.

Asian markets ended higher and the major European markets are up firmly in positive territory, although volume of business is thin in most of the markets in the region as traders are staying away on the sidelines in the holiday season.

In commodities, West Texas Crude Oil futures for February are paring some early gains and are currently up just $0.10 from previous close of $61.68 a barrel.

Stocks moved mostly higher on Wall Street during trading on Thursday, although volume was relatively light following the Christmas Day holiday on Wednesday. The major averages climbed to new record closing highs, with the Nasdaq closing above 9,000 for the first time ever.

The major averages saw further upside going into the close, ending the session at their best levels of the day. The Dow rose 105.94 points or 0.4 percent to 28,621.39, the Nasdaq advanced 69.51 points or 0.8 percent to 9,022.39 and the S&P 500 climbed 16.53 points or 0.5 percent to 3,239.91.

The likely signing of a phase one U.S.-China trade deal has helped to maintain positive sentiment on Wall Street over the past couple weeks.

