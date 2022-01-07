Wall Street Seen Opening On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - U.S. stocks are likely to open on a mixed note Friday morning if the trend in the futures market is any indication.

The Dow futures are down slightly. The S&P futures are up 0.13 percent and the Nasdaq futures are higher by about 0.26 percent.

Economists expect employment to jump by 400,000 jobs in December after rising by 210,000 jobs in November. The unemployment rate is expected to edge down to 4.1 percent from 4.2 percent.

GameStop shares are likely to be in focus on news that the company is looking to venture into the crypto world.

U.S. stocks struggled for direction on Thursday and the major averages moved between gains and losses before closing in negative territory. Uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets, and a hawkish tone of the minutes of the Fed's December meeting that suggested the central bank will be more aggressive in tightening its policy weighed on stocks.

The Dow slid 170.64 points or 0.5 percent to 36,236.47, the Nasdaq dipped 19.31 points or 0.1 percent to 15,080.87 and the S&P 500 edged down 4.53 points or 0.1 percent to 4,696.05.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Friday as investors continued to digest the minutes of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting. The mood was cautious with markets looking ahead to the U.S. jobs data.

European stocks are exhibiting weakness in cautious trade amid lingering worries about the surge in coronavirus cases in the continent. Investors are awaiting U.S. jobs report for clues on the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are gaining $0.65 or 0.82 percent at $80.11 a barrel. Gold futures are up $2.00 or 0.11 percent at $1,781.20 an ounce.

