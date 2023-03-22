Wall Street see-saws higher as Fed hints at rate hike pause

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street gyrated higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected 25 basis point policy hike, while hinting that it was on the verge of pausing future uncreases in view of recent turmoil in the financial sector.

The three major U.S. stock indexes, which were mostly languid prior to the Fed announcement, whipsawed in the immediate aftermath as investors digested the hike and the accompanying statement.

In that statement, the members of the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) said some additional tightening might be possible, but suggested it was on the verge of pausing future hikes in view of recent turmoil in the financial sector.

Gains pared as Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks and Q&A session got underway, during which he vowed to use all available tools to keep the banking system sound, but reiterated the central bank's commitment to reining in inflation.

Worries persist that the Fed's aggressive battle against inflation could tip the economy into recession, and recent turmoil in the banking sector, sparked by failures of SVB Financial Group SIVB.O and Signature Bank SBNY.O, have exacerbated those fears.

"The Fed has been spooked by Silicon Valley Bank and other banking turmoil," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist Ingalls & Snyder in New York. "They certainly point to that as a potential depressant on inflation, perhaps helping them do their job without having to raise rates as aggressively."

By 2:42 p.m. ET (1842 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJIrose 109.41 points, or 0.34%, to 32,670.01, the S&P 500 .SPXgained 22.35 points, or 0.56%, to 4,025.22 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXICadded 98.26 points, or 0.83%, to 11,958.37.

Among the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, tech .SPLRCT was the clear frontrunner, while real estate .SPLRCR suffered the largest percentage loss.

The banking sector reversed course after a two-session rebound, with the S&P Banks index .SPXBK and the KBW Regional Bank index .KRX off 1.1% and 1.7%, respectively.

Retail darling GameStop Corp GME.N surged 40.2% after posting a surprise fourth quarter profit.

Other so-called "meme stocks" which were at the heart of the social media-driven retail frenzy in 2021, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.Nand Koss Corp KOSS.O, advanced 3.9% and 5.0%, respectively.

Used car e-commerce platform Carvana Co CVNA.K jumped 12.5% following its announcement that it expects a smaller current quarter loss as a result of cost-cutting measures.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc VORB.O soared 53.8% after Reuters reported the satellite launch firm is to raise $200 million from venture capital investor Matthew Brown.

Nike Inc NKE.N dropped 2.4% after the sports apparel maker raised its full-year revenue outlook on Tuesday but warned of margin pressures.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.05-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.35-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted four new 52-week highs and six new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 35 new highs and 98 new lows.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York; Additional reporting by Noel Randewich in New York, and by Amruta Khandekar and Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

