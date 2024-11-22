Wall Street Scores Daily, Weekly Wins

Wall Street had a mixed session, but turned in a solid weekly wins across the board. The Dow jumped 426 points for its third-straight daily win, while the S&P 500 was moderately higher and secured its fifth consecutive gain. The Nasdaq closed just above breakeven, as investors continued to shift out of tech into more economically sensitive stocks. Small-caps roared back to life, with the Russell 2000 Index (RUT) winning all five daily sessions and locking in its third weekly win in four.

Driving today's price action, Bitcoin prices neared the long-awaited $100,000 mark, while traders also unpacked November's PMI reading and consumer sentiment data.

5 Things to Know Today

Oil, Gold Log Healthy Weekly Gains

Oil futures bounced Friday and added 6.4% on the week, as traders kept monitoring tensions between Ukraine and Russia. In addition, European business activity hit a 10-month low, spiking fears that energy demand will slow down. For the session, the front-month January-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.14 cents, or 1.6%, to settle at $71.24 per barrel.

Gold prices are on pace to add 5.3% for the week, their best week since March 2023 and slightly below their record closing high after demand for haven assets was boosted by the Russia-Ukraine war. Gold for December delivery was last seen 1.3% higher near $2,706 an ounce.

