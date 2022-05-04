Markets
SPX

Wall Street Scores 3rd-Straight Win After Interest Rate Hike

Contributor
jscott@sir-inc.com Schaeffer
Published

As expected, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50 basis points today, which is the biggest hike from the central bank since 2000. In a subsequent press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell ruled out a future 75-basis-point hike. Following the news, the Dow settled more than 900 points higher for its best day since November 2020, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 scored substantial wins as well, and all three benchmarks logged their third-straight win. Investors are now turning their eyes toward Friday's highly anticipated jobs report.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • This is the best blue chip to own in May.
  • Why you should avoid Marriot stock this month.
  • Plus, more on Uber's investment losses; unpacking Airbnb's quarterly win; and what's in store for stocks in May.

The Dow Jones Average (DJI - 34,061.06) added 932.3 points, or 2.8% for the day. Every Dow component walked away with a win today, and Honeywell International (HON) led the pack with a 4.5% pop.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 4,300.17) rose 124.7 points, or 3% for the day, and the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 12,964.86) gained 401.1 points, or 3.2% for the day.

Lastly, the Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX - 25.42) shed 3.8 points, or 13.1% for the day. 

indexesmay4

NYSEmay4

5 Things To Know Today

  1. While the war rages on, Ukrainian agricultural production as well as Russian food and fertilizer output are vital components to solving global food scarcity, according to U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres. (Reuters).
  2. Following Saturday's White House Correspondents' Association dinner, several people tested positive for Covid-19 -- including one reporter that shook hands with U.S. President Joe Biden. (MarketWatch)
  3. Uber stock dented by investment losses.
  4. Blowout quarterly results boosted Airbnb stock.
  5. Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White breaks down seasonality data.

earnmay4

uvolmay4

Oil Prices Rise on EU's Plans to Ditch Russian Crude

Oil prices popped today, after the European Union (EU) moved to phase out Russian oil. In response, June-dated crude added $5.40 or 5.3%, to close at $107.81 per barrel. 

Meanwhile, Gold futures inched lower today, following the Fed's interest rate decision. Specifically, June-dated gold fell $1.80 -- less than 0.1% -- to close at at $1,868.80 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX DJIA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Schaeffer

Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular