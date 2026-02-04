Wall Street Says Buy This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Before the Next Breakout

Key Points

Amazon is positioning itself deep within the AI landscape.

AI also offers remarkable opportunities to transform Amazon's e-commerce business.

The stock is reasonably priced, making Amazon a strong buy given its potential upside.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been in a bit of a lull lately. The stock is up only about 4% over the past six months. Wall Street analysts have noticed and believe Amazon is a bargain sitting in plain sight. Out of 74 analyst ratings compiled by MarketWatch, a whopping 60 of them rate Amazon stock as a buy today.

What has analysts so excited about Amazon? The e-commerce and cloud computing leader has numerous opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI) ahead. Here is why investors may want to buy this AI stock before its next breakout.

Leaning into the AI race

Companies are racing to lay the foundation for global AI adoption. That means building vast data centers equipped to handle AI's computing needs. This is already in Amazon's wheelhouse, as it's the world's leading cloud services company. Amazon is weaving itself into AI's infrastructure layer in multiple ways:

Cloud services to run AI software via AWS (Amazon Web Services)

Partnership with, and investment in, AI developer Anthropic

Custom-built Trainium AI chips

The goal? Make Amazon a mission-critical component of building and deploying AI for enterprises and developers. On the consumer side, it can integrate AI features into its Prime services. For instance, it just launched an AI agent for its telehealth service.

AI could revolutionize Amazon's business on the back end

But Amazon's AI upside goes beyond sales and growth; it's also a potential game changer internally. Amazon employs hundreds of thousands of people, many of whom work in the distribution centers to fulfill e-commerce orders or deliver packages.

Amazon is developing automated systems and humanoid robots that could replace human workers over the coming years. Any meaningful reduction in Amazon's headcount would drastically improve its profit margins. It's hard to overstate how that could boost Amazon's e-commerce business, which operates on thin margins to offer the lowest prices to shoppers and edge out competitors.

The stock's valuation signals upside ahead

Amazon's AI opportunities won't play out overnight, but Wall Street analysts estimate the company can grow earnings by nearly 18% annually over the long term. The stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of just under 34 today, which is very reasonable given the anticipated growth.

As long as Amazon continues to perform, and it seems likely given its massive size, competitive advantages, and aggressive investments into these AI opportunities, the stock appears likely to continue doing well over the coming years. It looks like Wall Street analysts overwhelmingly agree with that.

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

