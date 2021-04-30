Wall Street Roundup: Bullish & Bearish Calls Of The Day

The volatility in the market remains elevated as the pace of economic recovery remains uncertain. Amid the uncertainty, TipRanks brings you the latest analyst action on some of your favorite stocks to help you navigate the volatility with ease. Let’s look into the top bullish and bearish calls of the day and see what top analysts are recommending.

Upgrades

1. Cardiol Therapeutics

Raymond James analyst Rahul Sarugaser upgraded Cardiol Therapeutics (CRTPF) to Buy from Hold and maintained a price target of C$4.25 following the company’s first patient enrolment in its Phase 2/3 clinical trial, which is investigating the cardioprotective properties of CardiolRx.

According to TipRanks’ Smart Score system, CRTPF gets a 7 out of 10, which indicates that the stock is likely to perform in line with market averages.

2. iQIYI Inc.

Credit Suisse analyst Alex Xie upgraded iQIYI (IQ) to Hold from Sell but decreased the price target to $17 from $18.50 prior to the company’s 1Q earnings release. Xie expects a sequential increase in paying subscribers by 3.3 million to 105 million, while membership revenue is expected to jump 11% sequentially. Furthermore, the analyst anticipates a 3% sequential rise in total revenue and believes risks are already “in the price despite structural challenges”.

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that confidence in iQIYI is currently Neutral, as 4 hedge funds increased their cumulative holdings of the stock by 222,800 shares in the last quarter.

3. Ovintiv

TD Securities analyst Menno Hulshof upgraded Ovintiv (OVV) to Buy from Hold and increased the price target to $31 from $28 following the release of the company’s first-quarter results, which indicated a “much improved” leverage outlook. Given Ovintiv’s “under-promising” and “over-delivering” performance in recent quarters, Hulshof believes that the company is likely to meet its accelerated target of reducing debt to $4.5 billion in total. Furthermore, according to the analyst, the company foresees an investment grade rating, “potentially within 12 months”.

Ovintiv scores a “Perfect 10” from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

4. Discovery

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall upgraded Discovery (DISCA) to Buy from Hold but decreased the price target to $46 from $59, reflecting the same multiples but no more momentum premium. Cahall always preferred the differentiated content as a setup for the Direct-to-Consumer pivot, which is currently rising beyond his expectations.

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on Discovery, with 54.4% of investors increasing their exposure to DISCA stock over the past 30 days.

5. General Dynamics Corp

Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Arment upgraded General Dynamics (GD) to Buy from Hold and increased the price target to $243 from $180 as defense business gained on returning of orders at Gulfstream. Arment foresees the significant potential for the stock in the long term, with the expectation of continued improvement in free cash flow.

The Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That’s based on 5 Buys, 2 Holds, and 2 Sells. The average analyst price target of $197.25 implies 3.4% upside potential to current levels.

Downgrades

1. Hannon Armstrong

Merrill Lynch analyst Julien Dumoulin Smith downgraded Hannon Armstrong (HASI) to Sell from Hold and decreased the price target to $54 from $63. Though the company recently increased its three-year EPS compound annual growth rate expectation to 7%-10%, Dumoulin Smith foresees “limited upside to valuation,” following the recent rally in rates. According to the analyst, the company’s guidance and share performance have already priced in the positivity surrounding the Biden administration’s prospects for federal energy efficiency and resiliency mandates.

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that confidence in Hannon Armstrong is currently Neutral, as 2 hedge funds decreased their cumulative holdings of the stock by 79,100 shares in the last quarter.

2. eBay Inc.

Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian downgraded eBay (EBAY) to Hold from Buy and decreased the price target to $63 from $74. Arounian believes that the gross merchandise value gains during COVID might not be sustainable. Furthermore, with a rise in mobility, the analyst foresees limited visibility.

According to TipRanks’ Smart Score system, eBay gets a 5 out of 10, which indicates that the stock is likely to perform in line with market averages.

3. Grafton Group

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aynsley Lammin downgraded Grafton (GROUF) to Hold from Buy but increased the price target to 1,235 GBP from 1,155 GBP. Currently, with the shares trading near all-time highs, Lammin believes that there is a “less compelling” risk/reward ratio.

The Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That’s based on 1 Buy and 2 Holds. The average analyst price target of $14.61 implies 3.6% upside potential to current levels.

4. Tremont Mortgage Trust

JonesTrading analyst Jason Stewart downgraded Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) to Hold from Buy following the company’s merger announcement with RMR Mortgage Trust. According to Stewart, though the final take-out valuation is “somewhat disappointing,” he believes that shareholders “should embrace the transaction as a liquidity event”. Furthermore, the analyst feels that RMR Mortgage Trust, the surviving entity, is likely to have a more diversified portfolio and could record cost savings immediately.

Overall, the stock has a Hold consensus rating based on 3 unanimous Holds. The average analyst price target of $5.50 implies 9.7% downside potential from current levels.

5. Adverum Biotechnologies

Truist Financial analyst Joon Lee downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) to Hold from Buy and decreased the price target to $9 from $30 citing the pause on the company’s ADVM-022 study. Lee said that the halt in the study follows unexpected adverse reactions to the drug, which led to the loss of vision 30 weeks after being injected. Furthermore, the analyst believes that the resignation of Adverum CMO Aaron Osborn increases the uncertainty of the program. Additionally, the risk-reward for ADVM-022 in wAMD seems “unfavorable”, he added.

Despite the downgrade, TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on Adverum, with 11.4% of investors increasing their exposure to ADVM stock over the past seven days.

