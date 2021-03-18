Wall Street Roundup: Bullish & Bearish Calls Of The Day

With continued volatility in the stock market, TipRanks brings you the latest analyst action on some of your favorite stocks. Let’s look into the noteworthy bullish and bearish calls of the day and see what some of Wall Street’s brightest minds are recommending on top stocks.

Upgrades

Guggenheim analyst Currey Baker upgraded News Corp. (NWSA) to Buy from Hold and raised the stock’s price target to $32 from $21. Baker believes that the company’s Dow Jones publication is “superior” to the New York Times (NYT) and thus should be accordingly valued. In fact, the analyst believes the company’s shares are currently undervalued and foresees “significant value left to be unlocked.”

On TipRanks’ Smart Score ranking, News Corp. gets 8 out of 10, suggesting that it is likely to outperform market expectations.

Merrill Lynch analyst Miranda Zhuang upgraded KE Holdings (BEKE) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $76 after the company reported “upbeat Q4 results, and Q1 guidance.” Despite the competitive headwinds, the analyst expects higher pricing and market share growth to support BEKE stock.

Overall, the Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on BEKE based on 5 unanimous Buys. The average analyst price target of $78.44 implies upside potential of over 22% to current levels.

Another Merrill Lynch analyst Lorraine Hutchinson upgraded Revolve Group (RVLV) to Buy from Hold and raised its price target to $65 from $42. The analyst remains upbeat on Revolve's profitability and cash flow generation capabilities and expects a continued customer shift towards the e-commerce platform to support the uptrend.

On TipRanks' Smart Score ranking, Revolve Group gets 8 out of 10, suggesting that it is likely to outperform market expectations.

Upstart Holdings (UPST) got upgraded to Buy from Hold at JMP Securities. Analyst Ronald Josey's bullish outlook is supported by its growing market share and improving conversion rates. Furthermore, new product launches and the expansion of bank partners bode well for growth.

TipRanks' Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on UPST, with 3.9% of investors increasing their exposure to UPST stock over the last seven days.

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell upgraded Roper Technologies (ROP) to Buy from Hold and raised the price target to $440 from $410. Mitchell sees the stock trading at a discount to its peers and believes the recent selling to be unwarranted given the "bright" outlook for revenue growth.

Furthermore, TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 100% Bullish on ROP, compared to a sector average of 69%.

Downgrades

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas double-downgraded Adient (ADNT) to Sell from Buy, citing long-term industry risk. Jonas, however, maintained a price target of $38 on the stock.

TipRanks' Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Negative stance on ADNT, with less than 0.1% of all portfolio having exposure to the stock.

D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser downgraded Clorox (CLX) to Hold from Buy and lowered the price target to $189 from $234 citing tougher year-over-year comparisons. Weiser said that the normalization of demand compared to last year makes comparisons even more challenging.

CLX gets a 2 out of 10 onTipRanks' Smart Score ranking suggesting that it is likely to underperform market expectations.

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Ryan Koontz downgraded Lumentum (LITE) to Hold from Buy and reduced the price target to $97 from $105 as a result of Apple-related headwinds. In a note to investors, the analyst said, "Speculation of 1H21 iPhone production cuts combined with recent share loss at Apple increases our concern that LITE may be challenged to exceed near-term consensus revenue targets. We expect the company to see continued strong datacom demand, while telecom sees seasonal softness in the March quarter."

TipRanks' Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Negative stance on LITE, with just 0.4% of portfolios having exposure to LITE stock.

Macquarie analyst Han Joon Kim downgraded Pinduoduo (PDD) from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target to $157 from $171 after the company's founder announced he is stepping down from the board.

Furthermore, TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 64% Bullish, compared to a sector average of 70%.

Noble Capital analyst Michael Kupinski downgraded Travelzoo (TZOO) to Hold from Buy after the stock's significant recent rally.

However, the Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TZOO based on 1 Buy and 1 Hold. The average analyst price target of $24 implies upside potential of about 40% to current levels.

Besides the analysts' calls, here are some of the top investment ideas:

