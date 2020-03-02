Wall Street roars back, sparked by stimulus hopes

US Markets

Wall Street surged on Monday as investors hunted for bargains following reassurances by central banks that they stood ready to counter the economic impact from the coronavirus following last week's steep sell-off.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 1,296.81 points, or 5.1%, to 26,706.17, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 136.3 points, or 4.61%, to 3,090.52 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 384.80 points, or 4.49%, to 8,952.17.

