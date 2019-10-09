Wall Street rises on trade hopes, but China expectations lowered

US Markets

Wall Street rose on Wednesday on hopes of progress in U.S.-China trade talks, though stocks pared gains late in the session after Chinese officials said that Beijing had lowered expectations for negotiations this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 182.24 points, or 0.7%, to 26,346.28, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 26.41 points, or 0.91%, to 2,919.47 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 79.96 points, or 1.02%, to 7,903.74.

