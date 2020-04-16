US Markets
SPX

Wall Street rises on hopes of lockdown easing, jobless claims

Contributor
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

U.S. stock markets opened higher on Thursday as data showed weekly jobless claims fell slightly from the previous week and on hopes President Donald Trump would push to relax strict lockdowns imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock markets opened higher on Thursday as data showed weekly jobless claims fell slightly from the previous week and on hopes President Donald Trump would push to relax strict lockdowns imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 39.31 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 23,543.66.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 15.98 points, or 0.57%, at 2,799.34. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 85.93 points, or 1.02%, to 8,479.11 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular