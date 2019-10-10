Wall Street rises on fresh hopes for U.S.-China trade deal

NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday on hopes that top-level U.S.-China trade talks would yield at least a partial deal, while a rise in Apple's shares also boosted the market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 153.58 points, or 0.58%, to 26,499.59, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 18.93 points, or 0.65%, to 2,938.33 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 47.04 points, or 0.6%, to 7,950.78.

