Wall Street rises but pares gains as Middle East concerns persist

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Wednesday after comments by President Donald Trump eased fears of an all-out conflict in the Middle East, but the market sharply pared gains late in the session following reports of blasts in Baghdad.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 161.79 points, or 0.57%, to 28,745.47, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 15.88 points, or 0.49%, to 3,253.06 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 60.66 points, or 0.67%, to 9,129.24.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)

