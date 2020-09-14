Wall Street rises at open on M&A activity, vaccine hopes

Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday on signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine and a flurry of multi-billion dollar deals, including reports of Oracle winning the battle for the U.S. arm of TikTok.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 53.10 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 27,718.74.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 22.59 points, or 0.68%, at 3,363.56, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 156.60 points, or 1.44%, to 11,010.14 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.