Wall Street rises at open following four-day rout

Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after suffering their worst four-day percentage fall in more than a year on fears of the economic damage from the global spread of the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 78.10 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 27,159.46.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 11.69 points, or 0.37%, at 3,139.90. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 45.94 points, or 0.51%, to 9,011.55 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

