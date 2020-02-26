Wall Street rises at open following four-day rout

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after suffering their worst four-day percentage fall in more than a year on fears of the economic damage from the global spread of the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 78.10 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 27,159.46.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 11.69 points, or 0.37%, at 3,139.90. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 45.94 points, or 0.51%, to 9,011.55 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.