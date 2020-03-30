US Markets

Wall Street rises at open as investors weigh stimulus against shutdown

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as President Donald Trump followed last week's massive fiscal stimulus by extending his stay-at-home guidelines, leaving investors guessing at their economic impact.

March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as President Donald Trump followed last week's massive fiscal stimulus by extending his stay-at-home guidelines, leaving investors guessing at their economic impact.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 41.44 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 21,678.22.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 17.51 points, or 0.69%, at 2,558.98. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 81.08 points, or 1.08%, to 7,583.46 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular