Wall Street rises at open ahead of manufacturing report

Oct 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, helped by gains in technology companies and ahead of the release of manufacturing data, which will be parsed by investors for fresh signs of domestic demand in the world's largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 45.71 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 26,962.54.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.95 points, or 0.23%, at 2,983.69. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 27.49 points, or 0.34%, to 8,026.83 at the opening bell.

