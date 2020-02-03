US Markets

Wall Street rises at open after steep selloff

Wall Street's main indexes rose at the open on Monday, following their worst week in at least four months due on growth concerns stemming from the coronavirus epidemic.

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose at the open on Monday, following their worst week in at least four months due on growth concerns stemming from the coronavirus epidemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63.62 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 28,319.65. The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.14 points, or 0.31%, at 3,235.66. The Nasdaq Composite gained 39.79 points, or 0.43%, to 9,190.72 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs)) Keywords: USA STOCKS/ (URGENT)

