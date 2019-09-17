Wall Street rises as oil worries fade, investors eye Fed rate cut

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday as the impact of weekend attacks on Saudi Arabia's biggest oil refinery faded and investors awaited a widely expected interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 31.47 points, or 0.12%, to 27,108.29, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 7.49 points, or 0.25%, to 3,005.45 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 32.47 points, or 0.4%, to 8,186.02.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

