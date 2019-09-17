US Markets

Wall Street rises as oil worries fade, investors eye Fed rate cut

Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday as the impact of weekend attacks on Saudi Arabia's biggest oil refinery faded and investors awaited a widely expected interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 31.47 points, or 0.12%, to 27,108.29, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 7.49 points, or 0.25%, to 3,005.45 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 32.47 points, or 0.4%, to 8,186.02.

