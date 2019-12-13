Wall Street rises as China, U.S. agree on context of trade deal

Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks hit fresh record levels on Friday after China said first phase trade talks with the United States have achieved major progress and that Beijing would cancel tariffs scheduled to take effect on Sunday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 107.74 points, or 0.38%, at 28,239.79, the S&P 500 .SPX 8.97 points, or 0.28%, at 3,177.54. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 41.69 points, or 0.48%, at 8,759.01.

Wall Street opened lower after President Donald Trump said a report about a trade deal with China was completely wrong.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.