Wall Street Rings In 2020 by Upgrading and Downgrading Lots of Stocks

It’s a new year and Wall Street analysts are back at their desks, thinking about what to buy and what to sell in 2020. How does Barron’s know? A spike of ratings changes Thursday, the first trading day of the new year.

Analysts upgraded or downgraded nearly 50 separate stocks Thursday, a big bump from a “normal” Thursday. There is no overarching theme, however, to be discerned from the January ratings tea leaves. All analysts, after all, are concerned with the relative merits of their 10 or 20 stocks under coverage, and not the broader market on the whole.

Analysts, it appears, are setting up their calls for the coming year, coincident with producing much-read “outlook-type” research reports. Still, the overall volume of ratings changes tells investors something about the business of Wall Street.

The average volume of ratings changes, on a given day, for S&P 500 companies is about 30, according to FactSet data reviewed by Barron’s. That includes ratings changes related to corporation actions such as spinoffs or mergers.

Each S&P 500 company is upgraded or downgraded about 15 times a year. There is, very roughly, one ratings action a month by one of the dozen or so analysts covering any given company.

Ratings changes, of course, matter for investors. The daily opining of Wall Street analysts fuels some of the daily trading volatility, which is the lifeblood of brokers. (Brokerages earn some of their money from commissions tied to trading volumes.)

Ratings news is only a part of the daily events that move markets and individual stocks. There are tweets, for instance, from the president. And analysts write many more research reports without changing price targets and ratings.

This is a just small tidbit to consider as investors enter a new year. Like analysts, investors can assess where they stand on the first day of a new year.

Wall Street’s inner workings holds some mystique for Main Street. Consider Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, or television shows such as “Billions.” Money can be a dominating force in everyone’s life. That’s what Wall Street specializes in. The Street’s product is paper—debt and equity securities—and the ideas analysts publish designed to help investors make more of the green stuff.

