Wall Street Returns from Holiday to Fed Meeting Minutes

Investors will come back from the Independence Day holiday to the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting minutes for May, as well a handful of economic indicators. As far as earnings go, a few key names, including Conagra (CAG), Delta Air Lines (DAL), and Levi Strauss (LEVI) will release their quarterly reports.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

There is no relevant economic data slated for Monday, July 7.

Tuesday, July 8 features the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) optimism index and consumer credit data.

Wholesale inventories and the FOMC meeting minutes are due out on Wednesday, July 9.

The usual round of weekly jobless claims comes out on Thursday, July 10. St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will deliver remarks as well.

Friday, July 11 brings the monthly U.S. federal budget update.

