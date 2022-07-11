Wall Street retreats at open on earnings jitters

US Markets
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

July 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday as investors braced for the start of the earnings season, which could see profits come under pressure at a time of growing fears of an economic downturn due to aggressive interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 60.17 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 31,277.98.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 18.44 points, or 0.47%, at 3,880.94, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 110.82 points, or 0.95%, to 11,524.49 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

