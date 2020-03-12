Wall Street resumes trading after 7% slide triggers halt

March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes resumed trading on Thursday after being halted for 15 minutes, as the benchmark S&P 500 index plunged 7% and triggered an automatic cutout shortly after the opening bell, for the second time this week.

Wall Street sank into a bear market as a shock move by President Donald Trump to halt travel from Europe rattled investors already alarmed about a global recession on the back of a coronavirus pandemic.

All three main indexes have now fallen over 24% from their intraday record highs hit in February.

At 9:54 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2,075.96 points, or 8.81%, at 21,477.26, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 223.81 points, or 8.16%, at 2,517.57 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 635.56 points, or 7.99%, at 7,316.49.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.