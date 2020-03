March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks resumed trading after being halted as the benchmark S&P 500 index plunged 7% and triggered an automatic 15-minute cutout shortly after the opening bell on Monday.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

