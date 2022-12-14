Wall Street Remains in Fear Mode as Consumers Worry About Their Own Circumstances

At a time when inflation has been running hot for months, much focus is placed on consumer confidence, but what about investor confidence? What impact do consumers have on stock market returns? Studies have turned up some interesting correlations and potential predictions that could be made.

Current consumer confidence

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index rose to 59.5 in September, a marginal increase from the August reading of 58.2 but lower than the forecast of 60.0. It's important to note that the September reading is a more than 18% decline from a year ago when the gauge read 72.8.

Consumers expect a 4.6% increase in prices over the next year, the lowest percentage in a year but still significantly higher than the average before the pandemic. Over the next five to 10 years, Americans expect prices to rise 2.8% per year, a slight decline from August. Although Americans are still worried about the economy amid persistently high inflation, falling gas prices helped bolster the national economic mood.

Another common indicator used to gauge the health of the consumer is the consumer confidence index, which stood at 103.2 in August, up from 95.2 in July. Of note, the term "consumer confidence" generally reflects consumer feelings toward the economy, while "consumer sentiment" reflects consumer perceptions of their own circumstances.

Current investor sentiment

Meanwhile, Wall Street is becoming more and more concerned that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes will trigger a recession, as demonstrated by the performances of the major stock indices. The S&P 500 is down more than 10% over the last month, while the high-growth Nasdaq 100 is off 14%, and the small-cap Russell 2000 is down 12%.

Various investor sentiment indicators also show Wall Street's worry. For example, TD Ameritrade's Investor Movement Index showed that the firm's increased exposure in August resulted in a 2.99% increase in the index for that month. However, a broader look at the index shows that it remained close to its lowest level in a year. TD Ameritrade noted that August was another volatile month, but that volatility wasn't restricted to a tight range like in July.

On the other hand, CNN Business' Fear & Greed Index is updated more frequently, and it shows that Wall Street is in fear mode based on seven indicators. A month ago, investors were in greed mode, while one year and one week ago, Wall Street was in fear mode.

A look at the seven inputs into the Fear & Greed Index showed a wide array of mixed signals: extreme fear in market momentum, greed in stock price strength, greed in stock price breadth, extreme fear in put and call options, fear in market volatility, extreme fear in safe haven demand, and extreme fear in junk bond demand.

Weighing consumer sentiment versus investor sentiment

Reviewing all these indicators reveals that consumers are generally more optimistic about the economy as a whole but pessimistic about their personal economic circumstances. Meanwhile, investors are in fear mode, which is further evidenced by the tumbling stock indices.

A previous study looked at consumer confidence and how it relates to economic activity and stock returns. Of course, it's easy to see how higher consumer confidence about the economy predicts increasing economic activity and vice versa.

The study also showed that consumer confidence also rises with higher stock returns. However, it also found that high consumer confidence is typically followed by low stock returns. Meanwhile, investor sentiment about the stock market improves alongside consumer confidence about the economy.

Interesting dynamics

Of note, the average consumer sentiment score between 1952 and 2022 has been 86.02 with a record high of 111.4 in January 2000 and an all-time low of 50 in June 2022. Given August's reading of 58.2 and September's reading of 59.5, it's clear that consumer sentiment is exceptionally low.

However, there's an interesting dynamic between the individually focused consumer sentiment, which is quite low, and the broader economically focused consumer confidence, which is quite high at 103.2, compared to the lowest point reached in 2009 in the 20s to 30s.

Meanwhile, Wall Street is in fear mode — alongside the weak consumer sentiment but running counter to the strong level of consumer confidence. A look at the broader trend of the consumer confidence index reveals that consumers were exceptionally confident until the pandemic struck in 2020, but after a steep drop, they became almost as optimistic as before the pandemic in late 2021.

As 2022 has gone on, consumer confidence has come down, but it seems as if the trend previously noted in that study mentioned above is holding. Plunging stock market returns have followed high consumer confidence early this year.

Wrapping up

The wide divergence in views of the economy versus views of consumers' individual circumstances suggests that consumers feel the economy is doing better than they personally are in their own situations. However, while high consumer confidence of the overall economy has typically run alongside robust investor sentiment, we aren't seeing that right now.

It remains to be seen just how significant the impact of lower gas prices will be on consumer confidence. President Joe Biden has been artificially reducing gas prices by tapping the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve. However, if or when that reserve runs out or Biden stops tapping it, gas prices could go up dramatically, which could weigh on consumer confidence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.