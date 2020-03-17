US Markets

Wall Street rebounds from sell-off with help from Fed

Contributor
Caroline Valetkevitch Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

U.S. stocks rose 6% on Tuesday, a day after their steepest declines since the 1987 crash, as the Federal Reserve took further steps to boost liquidity and stem damage from the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the global economy and markets.

Initial closing data showed the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 1,048.49 points, or 5.19%, to 21,237.01, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 142.83 points, or 5.99%, to 2,528.96 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 430.19 points, or 6.23%, to 7,334.78.

(Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; Reuters Messaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

