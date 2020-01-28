Wall Street rebounds from China virus fears, Apple soars

U.S. stocks rebounded on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 recovering from its biggest one-day percentage drop in nearly four months, led by a climb in shares of Apple Inc and other names hit by concerns of exposure to the coronavirus outbreak in China that sparked a recent sell-off.
