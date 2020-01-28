Wall Street rebounds as tech, financials surge

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as gains in technology and financial sectors helped major indexes recover from their worst selloff in about four months on worries over a coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the global economy.
