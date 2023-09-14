Wall Street Rallies on Strong IPO Market, Economic Data

Wall Street's IPO market -- and a healthy batch of economic readings -- helped stocks stage a rally today. Investors cheered the debut of Arm (ARM) on the Nasdaq, which jumped triple digits. Meanwhile, the Dow added more than 330 points for its best session in a little over a month, while the S&P 500 also finished substantially higher.
5 Things to Know Today
- According to a court filing, Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, was indicted today on three criminal counts related to his possession of a firearm. (CNBC)
- Iconic German sandal and clog maker Birkenstock is going public, with plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as BIRK. (MarketWatch)
There were no notable earnings reports today.
Oil Prices Mark $90 Close
Oil prices finally cleared a $90 per barrel close for the first time this year on supply tightening expectations. Crude for October delivery added $1.64, or roughly 1.9%, to settle at $90.16 per barrel for the day.
After yesterday hitting a three-week low, gold prices posted modest gains. December-dated gold gained 30 cents, or less than 0.1%, to settle at $1,932.80 an ounce for the day.
