US Markets

Wall Street rallies, led by healthcare jump

Contributor
Noel Randewich Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. stocks rallied on Monday, led in part by a climb in healthcare stocks as investors looked for shares that have become cheap and can withstand the impact to the economy from the spread of the coronavirus.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied on Monday, led in part by a climb in healthcare stocks as investors looked for shares that have become cheap and can withstand the impact to the economy from the spread of the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 690.7 points, or 3.19%, to end at 22,327.48 points, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 85.18 points, or 3.35%, to 2,626.65 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 271.77 points, or 3.62%, to 7,774.15.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich Editing by Chris Reese)

((noel.randewich@tr.com; (415) 677 2542; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @randewich))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular