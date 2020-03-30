Wall Street rallies, led by healthcare jump

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied on Monday, led in part by a climb in healthcare stocks as investors looked for shares that have become cheap and can withstand the impact to the economy from the spread of the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 690.7 points, or 3.19%, to end at 22,327.48 points, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 85.18 points, or 3.35%, to 2,626.65 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 271.77 points, or 3.62%, to 7,774.15.

