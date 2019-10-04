Wall Street rallies in wake of payrolls report

NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street surged on Friday after moderate jobs growth in September offered relief from a spate of dismal economic data this week that has rankled markets and fueled concerns the world's largest economy may be sliding into a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 370.74 points, or 1.41%, to 26,571.78, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 41.24 points, or 1.42%, to 2,951.87 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 110.21 points, or 1.4%, to 7,982.47.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Chris Reese)

