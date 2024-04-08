News & Insights

Wall Street Quiet to Start Busy Week

April 08, 2024 — 04:28 pm EDT

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer

Stocks moved quietly today, closing mixed following Friday's steep weekly losses. Rising bond yields weighed on the broader market, as traders moved hesitantly ahead of this week's highly anticipated inflation data. The energy sector led gains today, as several oil stocks hit all-time highs. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

5 Things to Know Today

  1. Target (TGT) is joining competitors Walmart (WMT) and Amazon.com (AMZN) by launching its own same-day delivery service, Target Circle 360. (Marketwatch)
  2. Today's solar eclipse boosted travel as U.S. citizens chase the event. (Reuters
  3. Boeing suffers yet another in-flight issue
  4. Analyst says buy the dip on Ulta Beauty stock after its worst week in 4 years
  5. Video game stock upgraded ahead of big-time game release. 

There were no earnings of note today. 

Oil Breaks Winning Run, Gold Hits Another Record

Oil prices snapped a six-day win streak, as traders continue to monitor tensions in the Middle East. May-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 48 cents, or nearly 0.6%, to settle at $86.43 a barrel.

Gold prices hit even more record highs today, with June-dated U.S. gold futures closing up 0.3% at $2,331.70 an ounce.

