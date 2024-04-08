Wall Street Quiet to Start Busy Week

Stocks moved quietly today, closing mixed following Friday's steep weekly losses. Rising bond yields weighed on the broader market, as traders moved hesitantly ahead of this week's highly anticipated inflation data. The energy sector led gains today, as several oil stocks hit all-time highs.

Delta Air Lines stock upgraded ahead of earnings .

. How call traders doubled their investments with GoDaddy stock.

with GoDaddy stock. Plus, more Boeing issues; and 2 notable upgrades today.

There were no earnings of note today.

Oil Breaks Winning Run, Gold Hits Another Record

Oil prices snapped a six-day win streak, as traders continue to monitor tensions in the Middle East. May-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 48 cents, or nearly 0.6%, to settle at $86.43 a barrel.

Gold prices hit even more record highs today, with June-dated U.S. gold futures closing up 0.3% at $2,331.70 an ounce.

